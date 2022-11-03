LIVEBLOG: Netanyahu bloc at 65 with 91% of vote in
Focus will soon turn to the new government and who will fill the ministerial roles
Two days after Israelis headed to the polls and the votes were almost entirely counted with Benjamin Netanyahu on the verge of returning to Balfour as the country's prime minister.
With 91 percent of the vote in, Netanyahu's bloc still stood at 65 seats, more than enough for the 61-seat majority. Meanwhile, the coalition led by current Prime Minister Yair Lapid is running out of options as it appeared that Meretz and Balad will not pass the electoral threshold of 3.25 percent to enter Israel's parliament, the Knesset.
Questions remains for Lapid and his bloc as to their lackluster performance. Other questions revolve around the government Netanyahu will put together, in particular who will fill the ministerial roles.
November 03, 2022
15% of 'double; envelopes counted: Meretz, Balad move away from eligibility threshold
After the counting of approximately 15 percent of the "double" envelopes, or approximately 105,000 votes, Meretz and Balad both moved away from the electoral threshold of 3.25 percent to enter Israel's parliament, the Knesset, with the minimum 4 seats.
Election participation rate estimated at 70.6%
The turnout for Israel's elections on Tuesday was ultimately lower than the 71.3 percent announced at the end of the ballot, the highest figure since 2015, and now stands at 70.6 percent.
Netanyahu bloc remains at 65 seats with 91% of vote counted
The right-wing bloc led by Benjamin Netanyahu as of Thursday morning was still at 65 seats for the 25th Knesset (Israel's parliament) with 91 percent of the votes tallied.
Meretz (3.17 percent) and Balad (3.02 percent) were meanwhile running out of votes to pass the electoral threshold of 3.25 percent to secure the minimum 4 seats to enter the Knesset.
The coalition led by current Prime Minister Yair Lapid of Yesh Atid stood at 45 seats with the Arab parties taking 10 seats.