LIVEBLOG: Netanyahu bloc at 65 with 91% of vote in

Focus will soon turn to the new government and who will fill the ministerial roles

Two days after Israelis headed to the polls and the votes were almost entirely counted with Benjamin Netanyahu on the verge of returning to Balfour as the country's prime minister.

With 91 percent of the vote in, Netanyahu's bloc still stood at 65 seats, more than enough for the 61-seat majority. Meanwhile, the coalition led by current Prime Minister Yair Lapid is running out of options as it appeared that Meretz and Balad will not pass the electoral threshold of 3.25 percent to enter Israel's parliament, the Knesset.

Questions remains for Lapid and his bloc as to their lackluster performance. Other questions revolve around the government Netanyahu will put together, in particular who will fill the ministerial roles.