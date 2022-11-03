Israel: Netanyahu intends to form a government quickly

Election winner wants new Knesset speaker to be sworn in by November 15

Likud leader Benjamin Netanyahu plans to quickly form a coalition after his bloc's victory in Tuesday's elections.

As of 7 a.m. Thursday morning the Central Election Commission had counted 4,334,724 ballots, or 91 percent of all votes, and was due to complete the count later in the day.

Netanyahu's bloc is expected to win 65 seats, giving the former prime minister a comfortable majority to form a government in the 120-seat Knesset after 17 months in opposition with his far-right and ultra-Orthodox allies.

The results point to a comeback for Netanyahu, who is currently on trial in three corruption cases, and will likely end a four-year political stalemate that has dragged the country into a series of poisonous elections.

Although he has been backed throughout the election campaign by the far-right Religious Zionism party and the ultra-Orthodox parties Shas and United Torah Judaism, Netanyahu will still have to negotiate with these parties the political objectives of the coalition and ministerial positions to secure their support.

According to several media reports, Netanyahu wants a new speaker of the Knesset (Israel's parliament) to be sworn in before November 15, and to form a government as soon as possible in order to quickly eject current Prime Minister Yair Lapid from power.

Menahem KAHANA / AFP Former Israeli prime minister and leader of the Likud party, Benjamin Netanyahu, addresses his supporters at his campaign headquarters in Jerusalem, November 2, 2022.

The timeline is expected to be very quick, whereas coalition negotiations usually take several weeks, and Netanyahu will not receive the mandate to form a government until next week at the earliest.

The spokesperson for Isaac Herzog's office said Wednesday that the president will begin meeting with party officials next week to hear their recommendations for the prime minister, once the election results are finalized and certified.

Herzog has until November 16 to announce which lawmaker he will task with forming a government, although he could do so sooner. In previous elections, party consultations usually lasted two days.

Members of Knesset responsible for forming a government have 28 days to do so, with the possibility of a 14-day extension.

It is almost certain that Netanyahu will receive the mandate, thanks to the good results of his bloc. Despite provisional results giving him a 65-seat majority, the Likud leader plans to entice lawmakers from parties aligned with Lapid to join his coalition, Channel 12 reported.

All eyes are on Defense Minister Benny Gantz's National Unity party formation, one of the parties ideologically closest to his bloc, which is expected to win 12 seats.