U.S. hopes next Israeli government respects minorities

The Israeli-American relationship 'has always been based on our shared values'

The United States said Wednesday it hopes the next Israeli government will continue to respect minority rights, as former prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu looks set to return to power with help from the far right.

"We hope that all Israeli government officials will continue to share the values ​​of an open, democratic society that promotes tolerance and respect for all civil society, especially minority groups," State Department Spokesperson Ned Price told reporters.

The Israeli-American relationship “has always been based on our common interests, but also, importantly, on our shared values,” he added.

Refraining from commenting on the election results of Netanyahu, whose relations with the American Democrats may have been strained, he indicated that he did not want to "speculate about a government that has not yet been presented."

"But regardless, we have a close and enduring relationship with Israel."

The U.S. Jewish community also reacted Netanyahu's right-wing coalition about to take control of the government.

The American Jewish Committee said that some statements from Religious Zionism party members were concerning but also pledged to work with the next government.

“For AJC, and for many Jews in America, Israel and around the world, past statements of some potential members of the governing coalition raise serious concerns about issues we prioritize: pluralism, inclusion, and increased opportunities for peace and normalization," the AJC statement said.

The statement continued: “Regardless of the composition of any governing coalition, we will continue to work with those in the Israeli government and in Israeli society who are committed to advancing democracy, inclusion, and peace, and to combating efforts to undermine these values."