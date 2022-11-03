Galon: Meretz collapse a 'tragedy' for Israel

Party chair blames Lapid, Michaeli for failure to read writing on the wall and merge parties

Meretz party chairwoman Zehava Galon on Thursday commented on the dovish party's failure to clear the electoral threshold, describing it as "a very difficult moment for me and my friends in the party."

With some 99 percent of the votes counted, the ejection of Meretz from the Knesset (Israeli Parliament) was officially confirmed. This marks the first time Meretz will not partake in the parliament since the party's establishment in 1992.

“The election result represents a disaster for Meretz, a disaster for the country and a personal disaster for myself,” she said in a video message to the party's supporters.

She laid the blame at the doors of Yair Lapid and Merav Michaeli, saying she pushed for a merger with their Yesh Atid and Labor parties, to no avail.

“I pushed for a merger with Labor and I warned Lapid and his camp that they were playing with fire. That if we fail to take precautions, not only Meretz but the entire anti-Netanyahu camp would pay the price.”

"Unfortunately," said Galon, "our voters went with the 'largest party' campaign and preferred to strengthen Yair Lapid vs. Bibi," referring to Netanyahu by his nickname.