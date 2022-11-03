Analysis: Israel getting a new government – what will it do?

Netanyahu knows his coalition partners will want to move forward on their more hardline agenda

Israel looks set to have a stable, ideologically cohesive government, comprising Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party, the nationalist Religious Zionism Party, and two ultra-Orthodox parties. Which raises the question: what will this government actually do?

Perhaps its first priority will be the Supreme Court, which has been a bugbear of the Israeli right for years, owing in large part to it overturning – or striking down – government legislation, or preventing government decisions from being carried out.

Many on the right also see it as the symbol of secular, Ashkenazi, liberal power, a temple of privilege for the elite that they want to dislodge. It’s this temple that the incoming right-wing government will want to take on.

On the new government’s list of to-do items, trimming the court's power is at the top of the list.

Specifically: Leading politicians in the presumptive coalition want to pass a so-called “override clause," which would enable a majority or supermajority in parliament to override court rulings.

While opponents see this move as a blow to Israeli democracy, it promises to be controversial.

Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90 Benjamin Netanyahu addresses his supporters on the night of the Israeli elections, at the Likud party headquarters in Jerusalem, November 2, 2022.

Then there's far-right lawmaker Itamar Ben Gvir, who will want to use his rising political fortunes to push for loosened restrictions on rules of engagement for soldiers and police officers – something right-wing politicians have demanded for years. Again, it will prove controversial.

On matters of religion and state, ultra-Orthodox coalition partners will move to end more liberal regulation of Jewish conversion and of certification under Jewish dietary laws. They might also try to cancel the permits given to some stores and supermarkets in secular areas to remain open on the Jewish Sabbath.

LGBTQ+ rights are also likely to be in the sights of this coalition. Religious parties will work to roll back reforms of the past year. Amir Ohana, an openly gay member of Netanyahu’s Likud Party who in the past was justice and public security minister, has said there will be no rollback of rights. But there will certainly be attempts.

Netanyahu sent a message of moderation from the podium on election night. He knows his coalition partners will want to move forward on their more hardline agenda.

And he'll have to decide if he wants to hold them back.