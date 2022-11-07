Analysis: Israeli election proves compromise a losing political strategy

What is the future of Israeli politics, or all politics for that matter, when belligerency is always rewarded?

Values. It’s something we are supposed to admire in politicians. It shows they have standards, beliefs, and a vision for the future.

Unfortunately all too often in Israeli politics, the supposed virtues are just an excuse for politicians to never make practical compromises, one of the fundamental necessities of effective governance.

But why should they do so when belligerency is so well rewarded?

It’s been going on for some time now. Head of the Yisrael Beiteinu party Avigdor Liberman kicked things off by refusing to join Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition after the first election, and saw his party’s star rise after over a decade of consistent decline.

Then after the third election Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz made a bold decision to end the destructive political deadlock and join a unity government with Netanyahu’s bloc in a rotation agreement, to the protestations of many in his camp.

After Netanyahu wiggled out of his commitments by refusing to pass a budget, Gantz’s party was almost wiped out completely before a surprising comeback late in the campaign.

The political careers of Amir Peretz and Itzik Shmuli of the Labor party who joined him, were terminated on the spot. Meanwhile Gantz’s partner Yair Lapid, who refused to join in the experiment, was hailed for “standing up for his values” and replaced Gantz at the head of the anti-Netanyahu block, while Netanyahu himself is heading back to the prime minister’s seat, despite what most people consider one of the dirtiest tricks ever played in Israeli politics.

The next victim of compromise was Naftali Bennet. Choosing to enter a complex hodgepodge coalition with the opposing block (conveniently scooping up the prime minister’s position along the way) rather than send Israel to a fifth election. He has now been politically obliterated, and so has his longtime partner Ayelet Shaked. Meanwhile the first in his party to abandon him, Amichai Chikli, has become a rising star in the Likud party.

Bennet was succeeded by his rotation partner Lapid, who also struggled to manage his coalition, especially with the Arab Ra’am party.

This became the main line of attack for Netanyahu in the election, claiming Lapid needed Ra’am chairman Mansour Abbas’ permission for every security related move.

Yonatan Sindel/Flash90 Naftali Bennet (L) and Mansour Abbas

Lapid has now lost the prime minister’s chair, while the left wing Meretz party, agreeing to sit in a government led by the religious and pro-settlement Bennet, failed to pass the electoral threshold.

The aforementioned Ra’am may be the only example of a practical party that did well, maintaining their 5 seats. But the Palestinian nationalist and terror supporting Balad, offering no practical path forward for Israeli Arabs in the foreseeable future, surprised everyone by nearly passing the electoral threshold.

It’s a pattern we are seeing not only in Israeli politics but everywhere.

Social media algorithms, reinforcing people’s already existing opinions, are likely playing a major role in the ever increasing polarization.

Whatever the reasons may be, the last election proved once again that compromise is simply a losing political strategy, and the public is the big loser of this new reality, in which belligerency reigns supreme.