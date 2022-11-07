Israel's Ben Gvir tries to reassure left in op-ed

'I have matured, moderated, and come to the understanding that life is complex'

Faced with international concerns and within the country itself, the leader of the far-right Jewish Power party, Itamar Ben Gvir, published a column on Monday in the Israeli daily Israel Hayom, with the aim of reassuring Israelis, particularly those on the left side of the political spectrum.

Ben Gvir affirmed that he wants to act for the good of all, without distinction, in the government, and assured that he will enforce freedom of expression and the right to demonstrate.

The op-ed came after comments made by some of his allies in relation to gay people, including from MK Avi Maoz, head of the anti-LGBTQ+ Noam faction in the Religious Zionism alliance that Ben Gvir leads.

Maoz indicated that he would work to ban the Jerusalem Gay Pride Parade.

"Even if I don't like the parade, I will still ensure that all the marchers will be kept safe," he tried to reassure, referring to the murder of Shira Banki, a 16-year-old girl who marched with her family and was murdered by Yishaï Schlissel, a religious extremist, in 2015.

Ben Gvir also claimed to have changed, no longer hating "leftists" such as assassinated prime minister Yitzhak Rabin, or no longer admiring Jewish murderers of Arabs such as Baruch Goldstein.

"I have matured, moderated, and come to the understanding that life is complex. Today, I don't see all leftists in the same way," he wrote.

Yonatan Sindel/Flash90 Bezalel Smotrich, Itamar Ben Gvir and MK's from the Religious Zionism party visit at Damascus Gate in Jerusalem's Old City on October 20, 2021.

"We will do everything to establish a nationalist right-wing government, a government that will restore personal security, that will restore governability to the Negev and the Galilee, and will hold its head up high and not bow before threats," he asserted, while tempering: "We all need personal security – in the kibbutzim of the left, in the towns of the periphery, on Rothschild Boulevard in Tel Aviv and in Sderot and Beersheba."

He also said he wants to protect the Arab citizens of Israel, victims of more crime in their area than anywhere else in the country, stating that "the complacency that the State of Israel shows toward murder and crime in the Arab sector is immoral, unacceptable, and harms us all."

"There is no reason for fear or hatred – we are brothers!" Ben Gvir concluded.