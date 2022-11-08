Herzog's office denies reports in unity talks with Lapid, Gantz

Reports say Israel's president working on getting moderate forces to join Netanyahu's right-wing government

The office of Israel's President Isaac Herzog is denying Hebrew media reports that he has spoken with Yesh Atid leader Yair Lapid and National Unity party leader Benny Gantz in a bid to get them to join Benjamin Netanyahu's government.

Herzog, who is currently in Egypt for the COP27 climate conference, reportedly spoke to Lapid and Gantz with the aim of adding moderate voices to Likud leader and incoming prime minister Netanyahu's coalition with many of the bloc's 64 seats filled by the right flank of Israeli politics.

For his part, Herzog's office issued a statement denying that any contacts were made.

"Contrary to reports, the president of the country did not contact or ask the leaders of the parties to join one or another government. It will be emphasized that the consultation procedure at the President's Residence will only begin tomorrow, after which the job of assembling the government will be assigned," the statement read.

Gantz has previously said that he won't join a unity government, preferring to stay in the opposition.

The coalition is being called by some the most right-wing in Israel's history and calls are growing louder for a unity government to counter the influence of the Religious Zionism alliance and the Haredi parties.

Netanyahu is expected to officially receive the mandate to form the next government later this week, and then to build a coalition with his right-wing religious allies Shas, United Torah Judaism and Religious Zionism.