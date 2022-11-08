Far-right activist assigned to Israeli military spox unit

Itamar Sassover ran as 45th on the Jewish Power slate before returning to work for the Israeli military

A member of the far-right Israeli organization Lehava and Jewish Power candidate was recently assigned a position in the Israeli military's spokesperson unit.

Itamar Sassover, 22, enlisted in the army in April but requested to suspend his service to run for Israel's parliament (Knesset) as part of Itamar Ben Gvir's far-right Jewish Power party.

His request was approved, and he ran as 45th on the slate, as well as acting as Ben Gvir's spokesperson, before returning to the army last week.

Photo by Gideon Markowicz/Flash90 Head of the Jewish Power party Itamar Ben Gvir arrives to the Likud headquarters in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Upon his return, he was assigned a position as a spokesman for the army within the Human Resources Department. The military's HR is responsible for, among other things, the Education and Youth Corps and Gender Affairs.

Sassover was reportedly a spokesman for Lehava, an extremist group that several lawmakers have called to be designated as a terrorist organization. Leaders of the group have been previously convicted of incitement to violence, racism and terrorism.

In response to a request from i24NEWS, the Israeli military replied, "A soldier in regular service over the age of 21 who wishes to be a candidate for the Knesset may submit an application for deferment of service and exercise his civil right to be elected to the Knesset according to the Knesset Elections Law."

"Accordingly, the soldier was approved for deferment of service in order to allow him to compete on the list for the Knesset."