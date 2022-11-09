Israel: Herzog to start government mandate talks

President receives official results of parliamentary elections

Israel's President Isaac Herzog on Wednesday morning received the official results of the parliamentary elections before starting consultations on forming the next government later in the day.

Talks will be held at the President's Residence in Jerusalem, and will include all parliament groups elected to the 25th Knesset (Israel's parliament).

After the consultations conclude, Herzog will announce the member of the Knesset that he will task with forming a government.

"I turn to the elected officials and say: along with a lively and necessary political debate, along with decisions and decision-making, along with not giving up on the worldview - under no circumstances should we give up on our togetherness. On all side of the legislature on its various factions," Herzog said in a statement.

On Tuesday, his office denied media reports that he called current Prime Minister Yair Lapid and Defense Minister Benny Gantz to ask them to sit in a unity government with Benjamin Netanyahu.

The outgoing prime minister and defense minister previously made it clear that they would not enter a government with the Likud leader.

Coalition meetings are well under way however, with Netanyahu meeting with far right leader Itamar Ben Gvir in Tel Aviv on Monday and on Tuesday Netanyahu meeting with Avi Maoz, the head of the anti-LGBTQ Noam party.

Herzog said that he intends to complete the consultation process by Friday and hand over the mandate for putting together the government on Sunday.