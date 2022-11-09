Herzog's hot mic: 'Whole world worried' about Ben-Gvir

Ben-Gvir is an open supporter of Jewish prayer at the Temple Mount, which violates the current status quo

Israel's ultra-Orthodox Shas party met with Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Wednesday, who told party officials that the "whole world is worried" about far-right lawmaker Itamar Ben-Gvir in a "hot mic" moment.

Herzog was heard telling Shas that he was concerned about Ben-Gvir's positions on certain issues, specifically the Temple Mount, saying: “There’s one issue I didn’t talk about because I don’t want to shame anyone. You’re going to have a problem with the Temple Mount. This is a critical issue."

“You have a partner that the whole world around us is worried about. I told him that too, between us. It’s not for publication. I don’t want to cause trouble.”

A Shas member can be heard saying “but he’s become more moderate, in our opinion,” before the recording ends.

Herzog's office confirmed in a statement that he was referring to Ben-Gvir, saying, "In the conversation, the president emphasized the responsibility placed on all elected officials."

The statement also said that the president called the lawmaker and "in an open and honest conversation, brought up the issue before him as well."

In a response later on Wednesday, Ben-Gvir - the head of the Jewish Power faction - stated that he's had "many fruitful conversations" with Herzog.

"He is confident that if I speak to the world, they will understand and recognize that I am not generalizing all Arabs," Ben-Gvir continued.

"By the way, following the talks with the president, I started meeting with diplomats and will work to explain Jewish Power's positions in the entire world."

Ben-Gvir is an open supporter of Jewish prayer at the Temple Mount, which violates the current status quo. The far-right lawmaker has visited the flashpoint site multiple times, notably during times of increased tension.

Should Herzog give the mandate to form a coalition to Likud leader Benjamin Netanyahu, the next government will likely include the Jewish Power faction - currently part of the Religious Zionism party.

Herzog is expected to meet with Jewish Power on Thursday.

In the lead-up to the elections, Netanyahu said he was open to giving Ben-Gvir a cabinet position. One particular position Ben-Gvir has been aiming for is Internal Security Minister, which would give him control of the police, which currently enforces the Temple Mount status quo.

Earlier this week, Jordan - who serves as custodian of the Temple Mount site - reportedly specifically mentioned Ben-Gvir while warning the incoming government against changing the status quo.

“Any attempt to change the status quo on the Temple Mount will definitely harm ties between Jordan and Israel,” an unnamed Jordanian source was quoted as saying, accusing Ben-Gvir of “making provocations” that would damage the ties between the neighboring countries.