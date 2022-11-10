Israel's next government to include at least 30 ministers

Benjamin Netanyahu will likely be appointed by President Isaac Herzog on Sunday

Israel's next government is expected to include at least 30 ministers, not counting deputy ministers, out of the 64 deputies who will make up the coalition, according to Hebrew media.

Under the "Norwegian law," lawmakers who become ministers can resign from the Knesset (Israel's parliament) to allow other lawmakers from their party's list to take their place in the legislature.

President Isaac Herzog is expected to entrust Likud leader Benjamin Netanyahu with the task of forming the next government after consulting with party leaders elected to the Knesset. The leader of the opposition could receive the mandate to form the government as early as Sunday.

He will have 28 days to put together his ministerial team, with an extra 14 days if necessary, although he wants the new government to be sworn in as soon as possible, perhaps at the same time as the new Knesset.

According to various media, Herzog tried to convince outgoing Prime Minister Yair Lapid and Defense Minister Benny Gantz, Netanyahu's rivals, to form a unity cabinet with him to avoid the entry into government of figures of the far right like Itamar Ben Gvir, of the Jewish Power party.

Herzog's office denied the reports that he spoke with Lapid and Gantz about joining the government.

Meanwhile, representatives from Likud, Religious Zionism, Shas and United Torah Judaism are due to meet later in the day to formulate the outlines of a coalition agreement.