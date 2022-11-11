Netanyahu will get mandate to form govt on Sunday

Herzog concludes meetings with parliamentarians

Benjamin Netanyahu will receive an official mandate on Sunday to form a new government, Israel's presidency said, following the completion of consultations with lawmakers, 64 of whom backed the Likud leader.

Sixty-four representatives from Israel's 120-seat legislature recommended that President Isaac Herzog appoint Netanyahu—already the longest serving prime minister in Israeli history—, a statement said Friday.

The statement added that the former premier was summoned "to accept the task of forming the government from the president on Sunday".

Last week's election saw Netanyahu end a stalemate after five elections in less than four years. Along with smaller far-right and religious parties, Likud took 64 seats in the 120-seat parliament, giving Netanyahu a solid majority and easing the process of forming a government.

It is likely to be one of the most right-wing in Israeli history.

Netanyahu will have 28 days to talk to potential coalition partners, with a possible 14-day extension.