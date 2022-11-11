Report: Netanyahu, religious parties agree on raising yeshiva stipends

The stipends that are given to Orthodox men studying will be raised to $380 instead of the current $205

The head of the right-wing Likud party Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly formed a deal with the ultra-Orthodox parties on Friday to raise the stipends given to students of Jewish theology schools known as yeshivas.

Netanyahu will receive the mandate to form a coalition from President Isaac Herzog and will most likely include ultra-Orthodox parties United Torah Judaism and Shas in his coalition.

According to a Channel 12 news report, the stipends given to Orthodox men who spend their days studying will be raised to $380 instead of the current $205. This would cost the Israeli taxpayers an additional $439 million.

The Shas and United Torah Judaism pushed for the raise with support from the far-right Religious Zionism party. However, they will probably be rebuffed by the High Court of Justice, which has objected to granting stipends solely for the ultra-Orthodox.

Former prime minister Naftali Bennett also criticized the raise in yeshiva stipends, claiming it is neither moral nor practical, according to the report.

"Increasing allowances for yeshiva students... is a serious economic and moral error that will harm ultra-Orthodox youth, the public's attitude towards the Torah, and the future of the State of Israel."

"This is because the increased allowances will encourage more young people not to go out to work or study a profession because it is more convenient to stay seated."

“The ultra-Orthodox are our brothers, and they are the fastest growing population in Israel, therefore, their responsibility toward the state must increase accordingly,” Bennett said.