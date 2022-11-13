Netanyahu to get mandate to form government

Israel's President Isaac Herzog will hand Likud leader the mandate on Sunday

Likud leader Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday will receive the mandate to form a government from Israeli President Isaac Herzog.

Following the November 1 elections, Netanyahu secured the recommendations of the 64 members of parliament in his right-religious bloc.

Outgoing Prime Minister Yair Lapid was nominated by 28, with another 28 declining to recommend anyone for the post.

Meanwhile, Netanyahu is seeking to finalize coalition talks. Israeli law stipulates that he will be given 28 days to form a coalition and an additional 14 days if necessary with the agreement of the president.

Hebrew media is reporting that the defense portfolio will remain within Netanyahu's Likud party and will not go to Religious Zionism chairman Bezalel Smotrich. Reports of the hawkish hard-liner's interest in the post sparked international security concerns for the region.

According to a report in Channel 12 News, Netanyahu is planning to meet with Religious Zionism last during coalition talks in the hopes of assigning a lesser ministerial role for Smotrich. In this scenario, Smotrich would likely be offered the education or transportation portfolios.

Religious Zionism is the third largest party in the 25th Knesset (Israel's parliament) with 14 seats.