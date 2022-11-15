Israeli officials condemn ‘painful morning’ of fatal Ariel stabbing attack

'The State of Israel has always been stronger than terrorism, and will always overcome it'

As Israel swore in its new parliament on Tuesday, Israeli officials from across the political spectrum condemned a stabbing attack the same day in the West Bank settlement of Ariel that left three Israelis dead and three others wounded.

According to Israel’s army, a Palestinian terrorist stabbed a security guard and another person near the entrance to the Ariel Industrial Park before stabbing two more people near a gas station. He then fled in a stolen vehicle toward Route 5.

While driving against traffic, the assailant crashed into several vehicles – killing one other – before exiting the car and stabbing another person. He was then shot dead by Israeli security forces and an armed civilian.

‘Difficult and painful morning’

In response to the incident, Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “offered strength to the security forces operating in the area.”

Outgoing prime minister Yair Lapid called it a “difficult and painful morning” and said Israel was “fighting terrorism relentlessly… but we must wage this war every day anew.”

Bezalel Smotrich, head of the Religious Zionism bloc and who is vying for the job of Israel’s defense minister, said the attack was “a painful reminder of the most important and pressing issue in front of us – we must restore security to all Israeli citizens, and restore the deterrence that has been eroded.”

Following the attack, Israeli forces were seen operating in the West Bank village of Haris, at the house of the grandfather of the terrorist who carried out the Ariel attack.

Ariel Oseran VIA Palestinian media Israeli security forces in the West Bank village of Haris, on November 15, 2022.

While visiting an army base on the same day, outgoing defense minister Benny Gantz said “anyone who seeks to harm Israeli citizens will be harmed or neutralized. Whoever harms Israelis will pay the price for this.”

“The State of Israel has always been stronger than terrorism, and will always overcome it — and will do so in the future as well,” he added.