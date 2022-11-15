Herzog tells new parliament Israelis ‘exhausted’ from infighting

'They expect us, all of us, to wake up every morning and look out for them'

Israel’s President Isaac Herzog on Tuesday addressed the Jewish state's new parliament, urging lawmakers to “simply work” for the Israelis who are tired of political “infighting.”

Opening his remarks to the sworn-in parliament, Herzog sent condolences to the families of the victims of the deadly morning attack in the city of Ariel.

“Israel will continue to stand firmly and assertively, everywhere and always, against acts of terror and hatred that rear their heads and menace us all. On behalf of the entire Israeli people, I share the deep grief of the victims’ families and of the city of Ariel, and I pray for the health of the injured,” the president said.

Herzog then called on the lawmakers to “try to wean us off this addiction to never-ending conflicts.”

“The citizens of Israel today are proud of their country, which this year will celebrate 75 years of independence, and they believe in the righteousness of its cause; but at the same time, to tell you the truth, they are exhausted from the infighting and its fallout,” he said, stressing that Israelis want the politicians “simply to work for them.”

“They expect you, all of you, to work for them in the committees, in the plenum, and in your assorted public and parliamentary roles. They expect us, all of us, to wake up every morning and look out for them,” Herzog noted, urging the lawmakers to seek the necessary changes in legislation “through listening, through open dialogue, through respectful discourse — and fairly.”