Israel: Netanyahu wins defamation case against Olmert in 1 of 2 counts

Former prime minister was fined $5,750 for calling Netanyahu ‘crazy’

Israel’s incoming prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu won a defamation lawsuit against the former prime minister Ehud Olmert in one of two counts on Monday.

Tel Aviv Magistrate’s Court Deputy President Amit Yariv announced that Olmert’s claim that the Netanyahu family is “crazy” sounded like a medical statement that had no factual basis under it.

Former prime minister was fined $5,750 for defamation against Netanyahu and $10,000 for claims against his wife. He will also have to pay another $10,000 for court and legal expenses, according to Yariv.

The court stated that Olmert didn’t provide sufficient evidence to prove that his claim against the Netanyahus was true. The judge also found the statement was “expressing political opinions” making them purposely sound like a professional view, even though Olmert is not an expert in mental issues. This in turn could harm a person’s reputation “socially and economically.”

The court ruled that Olmert should pay higher damages to members of Netanyahu’s family. However, the politician’s son Yair will only receive $2,100 as he himself has repeatedly called other public figures “crazy.” The maximum fine could have amounted to nearly $65,000.

"It's good to know that even in an insane and crazy world that we're used to it being permitted to spread any offensive lie against Prime Minister Netanyahu, his wife and his family," the Netanyahu's family lawyer Yossi Cohen told reporters after the trial.

Earlier in June, Netanyahu testified saying he had “no psychiatric history.” Prior to that the court rejected Olmert’s request for the Netanyahu family to disclose their health records.