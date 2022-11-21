'Women will not be told where they are allowed and where they are not allowed to stand,' says Yair Lapid

Israel's outgoing Prime Minister Yair Lapid accused the incoming government on Monday of forgetting that the country is not a "halachic state," meaning a nation that follows strict Jewish law.

This comes amid requests from the ultra-Orthodox United Torah Judaism party and the far-right Religious Zionism party to legalize gender segregation, a practice deemed discriminatory.

While speaking at a meeting of his centrist Yesh Atid party, Lapid pointed to said requests and commented that “the State of Israel is a Jewish state, not a halachic state,” referring to halacha, Jewish religious law.

“Women will not be told where they are allowed and where they are not allowed to stand," he continued. Lapid added that the parties expected to be in the incoming coalition “will not rip this country apart into those who serve in the army and those who do not, those who work and those who do not," referencing requests from the religious parties.

Additional demands include the ultra-Orthodox parties pushing for additional stipends for those learning at Jewish educational institutes. The Religious Zionism party is also moving to stop soccer matches on the Jewish rest day of Shabbat, which occurs from Friday at sundown to Saturday at sunset.

i24NEWS spoke to Simcha Rothman from the Religious Zionism party about Lapid's comments, with the lawmaker quipping, "I don't know if he knows what 'halachic state' means."

"He definitely doesn't understand the term democracy," he continued. "We need to work like they're working in the UK, in Canada, in New Zealand. In any democratic country, you have a majority rule. What Lapid and (Defense Minister Benny) Gantz want - they lost the election - but they want to keep the stronghold they have in the justice system and other places that are not elected democratically."

