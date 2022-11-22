Reports on breakthrough in Israeli coalition talks

Netanyahu has reportedly made progress in setting up his right-wing government

Israel's coalition negotiations are well under way and on Monday there was a breakthrough in those talks, according to Hebrew media reports.

The prime minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu has reportedly made progress in setting up his right-wing government. The Likud party leader had a meeting with far right leader Bezalel Smotrich in Jerusalem and he is reportedly set to be the next finance minister despite having demanded the defense post previously.

Meanwhile, far right ultra-nationalist Itamar Ben Gvir, head of the Jewish Power party, wants the public security minister position and there are reports that he may get that post.

"The main obstacles to the coalition are behind us and Netanyahu more or less solved the main problems," Ariel Kahana, senior diplomatic commentator at Israel Hayom, told i24NEWS on Tuesday.

Shas leader Aryeh Deri is likely to receive the transportation and interior ministry portfolios. Deri served as interior minister from 2016 to 2021 under the previous Netanyahu-led government.

Netanyahu tried to reduce the influence of Religious Zionism leader Smotrich but he was adamant about playing a large role in the upcoming government and Netanyahu eventually gave him the finance minister post.

After running as an alliance and picking up 14 seats in the recent elections, the right-wing faction has split into three parties -- Religious Zionism with 7 seats, Jewish Power with 6 seats and Noam with one seat.