Israel: Lawmakers demand renewed coalition talks after terror attack

'We need to form a government as quickly as possible - the terror will not wait'

Lawmakers from right-wing parties on Wednesday called for the speedy formation of a new government in the aftermath of two bombings in Jerusalem.

This comes after the announcement that prime minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu's right-wing Likud party walked away from negotiations with the far-right Religious Zionism party.

"Likud has walked back on agreements reached last night and effectively returned the negotiations to the starting point," a Religious Zionism party spokesperson said on Tuesday night.

However, the Likud party denied the allegations, claiming Religious Zionism head Bezalel Smotrich was attempting to add new demands after an agreement was reached.

Following Wednesday's terrorist attacks in Jerusalem, the head of the far-right Jewish Power party Itamar Ben-Gvir visited the site of the first explosion at the entrance to the city.

"I will not speak about politics, but I will say one thing," Ben-Gvir stated. "We need to form a government as quickly as possible - the terror will not wait."

Smotrich himself also issued a statement: "The murderous Arab terror is knocking on our door; we must form a government immediately! I call on incoming prime minister Netanyahu to convene all leaders of the incoming coalition, so we can form a right-wing government that will restore security to the citizens of Israel."

Likud lawmakers made similar comments on social media.

"The people of Israel expect us to bring back quiet to the streets, and all of the arguments about this or that ministry are a mistake that we will pay for," wrote lawmaker Miki Zohar. "Enough, the country is burning."