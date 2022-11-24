West Bank council head issues call to next gov't during Homesh visit

'The hourglass of Homesh is running out,' says the outgoing CEO of the Yesha Council, Yigal Dilmoni

The outgoing CEO of the West Bank's Yesha Council Yigal Dilmoni visited the unauthorized Homesh outpost on Thursday, issuing a call to the next government asking them to recognize the area.

Unlike traditional settlements, outposts are not recognized as legal by Israeli law. They are usually built with no legal planning status or permit and are not attached to an existing settlement.

The Homesh outpost was evacuated in 2005, with the following Disengagement Law banning Israeli entry to the site. However, Israelis flock to the site and have established an educational facility.

"I came to Homesh today to strengthen the yeshiva students who have been clinging to this mountain for nearly 16 years and are maintaining a Jewish presence in the heart of the Land of the Bible," Dilmoni said during his visit.

Yossi Zamir/Flash90 Right-wing Jewish settlers build tents as they gather in the former Jewish West Bank settlement of Homesh.

"In this area - which is between Nablus and Jenin - in 2005, the four settlements of Homesh, Sa-Nur, Ganim, and Kadim were expelled. As a result, the area became terror-stricken. Homesh is the clearest example of the equation: when there is a settlement, terrorism weakens, and when there is no settlement, terrorism increases."

Israeli right-wing settlers and activists have been calling to rebuild Homesh, especially following the death of Yehuda Dimentman, who was killed in a terror attack in Homesh in December 2021.

Dilamoni called on the heads of the parties that will most likely make up Israel’s next coalition: "You have a golden opportunity to return to the path of Zionism and strengthen northern Samaria," he said, using the biblical name for the West Bank.

Nasser Ishtayeh/Flash90 Israeli soldiers block the entrance to Homesh in the West Bank.

Israel's prime minister-elect Benjamin Netanyahu and Jewish Power leader Itamar Ben-Gvir agreed last week to amend laws allowing for the legalization of unauthorized outposts, including Homesh, as part of ongoing coalition negotiations.

"We hope that the news will come soon that a government is being formed, which has a majority that wants Homesh and the righting of the injustice,” Dilmoni continued.

"The hourglass of Homesh is running out."