Likud, Otzma Yehudit reach preliminary coalition deal

i24NEWS

Israeli lawmaker Itamar Ben-Gvir (R) chats with incoming prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu (L) during the swearing in ceremony of the new Israeli government at the Knesset (Israeli parliament) in Jerusalem.
ABIR SULTAN / POOL / AFPIsraeli lawmaker Itamar Ben-Gvir (R) chats with incoming prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu (L) during the swearing in ceremony of the new Israeli government at the Knesset (Israeli parliament) in Jerusalem.

With Itamar Ben-Gvir to serve as the Minister for National Security

Likud, the part of Israel's Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu, reached on Friday an initial coalition agreement with the far-right Otzma Yehudit party that will see leader Itamar Ben-Gvir appointed the Minister for National Security. 

It is understood the post represents a version of the Public Security portfolio with an expanded purview that also includes the Real Estate Enforcement division and the West Bank Border Police division. 

Additionally, Ben-Gvir's party will be charged with Negev and Galilee ministry, which will now be decoupled from the Social Periphery Ministry. 

