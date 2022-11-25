Likud, Otzma Yehudit reach preliminary coalition deal

With Itamar Ben-Gvir to serve as the Minister for National Security

Likud, the part of Israel's Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu, reached on Friday an initial coalition agreement with the far-right Otzma Yehudit party that will see leader Itamar Ben-Gvir appointed the Minister for National Security.

It is understood the post represents a version of the Public Security portfolio with an expanded purview that also includes the Real Estate Enforcement division and the West Bank Border Police division.

Additionally, Ben-Gvir's party will be charged with Negev and Galilee ministry, which will now be decoupled from the Social Periphery Ministry.