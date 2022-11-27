Shas, Noam next up for Israeli coalition deals - report

Leader of Haredi Sephardic party Aryeh Deri could receive health and interior portfolios as soon as Sunday

Likud appears to be lining up coalition agreements, with Hebrew media reporting Sunday that Shas and Noam could be up next following Friday's deal with the Jewish Power party.

The Haredi Sephardic party led by Aryeh Deri won 11 seats in November's parliamentary elections and it was reported that Shas could sign an initial agreement as soon as Sunday, with Deri possibly receiving the role of deputy prime minister as well as the health and interior ministry portfolios.

Photo by Yossi Zamir/Flash90 Shas party head Aryeh Deri speaks to supporters as the results of the Israeli elections are announced, in Jerusalem, Israel, November 1, 2022.

Prime minister-designate and Likud leader Benjamin Netanyahu could also give three more ministerial positions to the Shas party, according to reports from Israeli public broadcaster Kan News — the Religious Services Ministry and possibly the Welfare and Social Affairs Ministry and the Periphery Development Ministry.

Avi Moaz, leader of the far-right Noam party, could become a deputy minister in the Prime Minister's Office. Moaz is the only member of Knesset (Israel's parliament) representing Noam.

The report comes after far-right Jewish Power party leader Itamar Ben-Gvir reached an agreement with Netanyahu that will see the firebrand politician become the country's first national security minister.

It was reported that Ben-Gvir's portfolio for the newly created position is an expansion of the public security portfolio to include the real estate enforcement division and the West Bank border police division. In addition, Jewish Power party member Yitzhak Wasserlauf will receive the portfolio for the Negev and Galilee regions, which was separated from the Periphery Development Ministry that will go to Shas. The newly created Heritage Ministry will also go to Jewish Power, with Amihai Eliyahu taking the reigns.

Religious Zionism led by Bezalel Smotrich remains a holdout, with negotiations stalled since Tuesday.