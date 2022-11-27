'I know these leftists well. They provoke the soldiers, insult them and often attack them.'

Jewish Power party chairman Itamar Ben-Gvir, who is expected to be appointed national security minister in the next government, suggested on Saturday that left-wing activists who were physically attacked and mocked by soldiers in the West Bank city of Hebron were to blame, and called on the police to investigate the incident.

Ben-Gvir insinuated that the activists had probably provoked the soldiers of the Givati ​​Brigade, prompting their forceful reaction. The far-right MK's remarks come after the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Friday suspended two soldiers involved in the incident for their behavior.

"I know these leftists well who come to Hebron. They provoke the soldiers, insult them and often attack them as well," Ben-Gvir said in a statement. "I call on the police to investigate whether the left-wing extremists provoked the soldiers and injured them first. They must verify that the photos of the incident have not been falsified."

Emphasizing that "harming members of the far-left on the basis of their opinions could not be accepted," the MK then said, "If it turns out that these far-left activists have attacked and injured soldiers, they must be arrested immediately and put on trial."

Speaking on Channel 12 on Saturday night, the lawmaker also said he would seek clarification from the military on the suspension of soldiers once the government is formed.

In footage shared by Breaking the Silence, a nongovernmental organization that collects and publishes mostly anonymous testimonies from former IDF fighters about alleged human rights abuses against Palestinians, a soldier can be seen tackling an activist to the ground and punching him in the face, apparently without any provocation on his part. Another video of the same incident shows a soldier from the same squad confronting an activist saying, "Ben-Gvir will fix things here," and "That's it, you lost... the party is over."

On Saturday, IDF Chief-of-Staff Aviv Kochavi issued a statement lambasting the soldiers' conduct during the incident and other recent cases involving the excessive use of force against Israelis and Palestinians. “Incidents like these tarnish the unit in which the soldier serves, the Israeli army and the State of Israel,” he said in a letter to the troops.

GIL COHEN-MAGEN / AFP Major General Aviv Kochavi, Israel's military chief-of-staff

"I am aware of the complicated reality in which you operate and I understand the challenges you face," he said, adding that part of the role of soldiers is to find the balance between the use of strength and restraint. The army said in a statement that the incidents would be investigated by Commanding General of Central Command Major General Yehuda Fuchs.

Friday's incident was the third time in recent weeks involving troops from the Givati ​​Brigade in Hebron. Last week, the IDF suspended a soldier who insulted a Breaking the Silence activist. "You are a traitor to the fatherland and you are a son of a bitch. I wish you had cancer all over your body," the soldier had said.

Three other soldiers from the brigade were suspended last month for an alleged assault of a Palestinian. The case is being investigated by the military police and was also condemned by Kochavi.