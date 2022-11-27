Israel's Ben-Gvir avoids Temple Mount status quo question

The current status quo for the Temple Mount allows Jews to only visit the area during a short window of time

Far-right Israeli politician Itamar Ben-Gvir refused to clearly answer a question on Sunday regarding changing the status of Jewish prayer on Jerusalem's Temple Mount, days after it was announced he would assume responsibility over the country's police.

Ben-Gvir was asked by a Kan journalist: “Will the national security minister allow Jews to pray on the Temple Mount?” referring to the lawmaker's new title in the incoming government, which is an expanded version of public security minister.

“The national security minister will ask for clarifications and will work against the racist policy on the Temple Mount,” Ben-Gvir responded.

A second journalist pointed out that the national security minister was the person needed to provide "clarifications," saying: “Itamar Ben-Gvir would demand clarifications from the national security minister who would call Itamar Ben-Gvir to clarify."

The current status quo for the Temple Mount, the holiest site in Judaism, allows Jews to only visit the area during a short window of time in the morning. In addition, Jewish people are not allowed to pray there, while Muslim prayer is permitted, a policy that the far-right lawmaker refers to as "racist."

When pressed if coalition demands with prime minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu included the request for Jewish prayer on the Temple Mount, Ben-Gvir responded: “Some things are just between me and the prime minister."

The Jewish Power leader regularly visits the flashpoint Temple Mount site, notably during increased tension. In early November, Temple Mount custodian Jordan warned Israel’s incoming government against changing the status quo, explicitly mentioning Ben-Gvir and accusing him of “making provocations.”