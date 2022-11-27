Religious Zionism, Likud 'progress' on coalition agreement

Efforts between the two parties to strike a deal will continue on Monday, according to the Likud

Israel's prime minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu met for several hours with Bezalel Smotrich's far-right Religious Zionism party on Sunday, with the Netanyahu's Likud reporting "progress in all matters."

Efforts between the two parties to strike a coalition deal will continue on Monday, according to the Likud's statement.

Netanyahu spent the day meeting with the heads of the likely coalition parties, forming deals to create the country's next government. Before meeting with Smotrich, Netanyahu confirmed an agreement with the one-man Noam party, which will see far-right lawmaker Avi Maoz becoming a deputy minister in the Prime Minister's Office.

On Friday, Netanyahu reached a preliminary agreement with the far-right Jewish Power party, led by Itamar Ben-Gvir. As part of the agreement, Ben-Gvir will assume the role of "National Security Minister" - an expanded version of the existing public security role.