Over half of Israelis don’t believe new gov't can battle terrorism - poll

Nearly 52 percent of Israelis don’t believe that incoming prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his coalition government will find a solution to terrorism, a new poll showed on Sunday.

According to the survey conducted by Manu Geva and iPanel, only 31 percent of the respondents think that Netanyahu’s bloc together with the far-right Jewish Power leader Itamar Ben-Gvir can combat the wave of terrorism that has been rising in recent months. Among Netanyahu’s supporters this number was higher - 55 percent.

However, nearly half of the respondents support Ben-Gvir’s appointment to the position of Israel’s public security minister, while 46 percent oppose the move.

Another pressing issue that Israelis don’t seem to trust the incoming coalition government with is the cost of living. While a third of the respondents said that the new cabinet will resolve the problem, 40 percent believe that living costs would remain the same. Another 20 percent predicted that the situation would change for the worse.

The one position still in question amid the coalition talks is that of Religious Zionism leader Bezalel Smotrich who aimed at becoming the country’s next defense minister but was offered a finance minister position instead. According to the poll, 61 percent of Israelis do not support this appointment. while 28 percent were satisfied with it.

Yoav Galant from Netanyahu’s Likud party is more fit for the position, according to 55 percent of the respondents, with 32 percent of the public not supporting him.

Even fewer people appear to agree with Netanyahu’s choice of the interior minister. With two thirds of Israelis disapproving with Shas party leader Aryeh Deri taking the job, about a third thinks it's a good pick.