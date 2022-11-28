Likud mulling shutting Kan's news department - report

'The public doesn't need to finance one particular channel,' says Likud lawmaker Shlomo Karhi

Israel's prime minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu and his right-wing Likud party are reportedly aiming to close the public broadcaster Kan's news department.

According to an unsourced report from Israel's Channel 12 on Sunday, the Likud party is hoping to close down the news division of Kan but leave the drama and documentaries sections. The right-wing party responded to the report: "The issue did not come up in the negotiations."

On Monday, Likud lawmaker Shlomo Karhi expressed support for the closure during an interview with Army Radio, saying: "If the channel is a good channel whose content the public wants to consume, then it can manage even without the public funding."

“The public doesn't need to finance one particular channel… regardless of the fact that it's driven by an agenda or not driven by an agenda," he continued, adding, “the public shouldn't fund one particular channel, there should not be public broadcasting.”

Kan replaced the previous Israeli Broadcasting Authority in 2017 following a lengthy legislative battle.

Netanyahu, then prime minister, strongly opposed Kan at the time, creating a coalition crisis in 2017 around his demand to close the corporation. The move was ultimately unsuccessful, primarily due to objection from then-finance minister Moshe Kahlon.

Likud lawmaker Miri Regev, long-time Netanyahu supporter and then-culture minister, notably asked in 2016 during a parliament hearing: "What is the broadcasting corporation worth if we don’t control it? Why should we put up the money if they’re going to air what they want?”