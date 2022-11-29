Progress announced in talks between Netanyahu and Smotrich on reaching an agreement

Israel's prime minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu is nearing a long-awaited deal with far-right Religious Zionism head Bezalel Smotrich, bringing him closer to forming the country's next government.

Netanyahu's Likud party and the Religious Zionism party announced on Tuesday morning that progress was made in negotiations Monday and that the two sides are on the verge of a coalition agreement. They said that talks would continue on Tuesday.

On Sunday, Netanyahu and Smotrich met for several hours, with Netanyahu's Likud party reporting "progress in all matters." Netanyahu spent all of Sunday with the heads of the likely coalition parties, confirming an agreement with the one-man Noam party before meeting with the far-right lawmaker.

On Friday, Netanyahu reached a preliminary agreement with the far-right Jewish Power party, led by Itamar Ben-Gvir. As part of the agreement, Ben-Gvir will assume the role of "national security minister" — an expanded version of the existing public security role.

Noam and Jewish Power ran with Smotrich on a united slate that was coordinated by Netanyahu. The combined parties earned a total of 14 seats in the November 1 elections, but following the split, Smotrich was left with only 7, mitigating his leverage power.

Coalition talks were repeatedly stalled by Smotrich's demands of heading either the Defense or Finance Ministry, the former facing fierce opposition from the United States. The idea has also been criticized inside the Jewish state due to Smotrich's lack of experience within the Israeli military.