Analysis: Hebron previews Bibi's looming headaches

Incoming PM wants politics out of Israeli army, but far right lawmakers in his coalition won't allow that

Israel's army earlier this week sentenced a soldier to 10 days in military prison after he taunted an activist in the West Bank city of Hebron, prompting harsh criticism from far-right lawmaker Itamar Ben-Gvir.

It was not the first incident involving Israeli soldiers and citizens in the West Bank and will probably not be the last one. It was also not the first time in which politicians - from the right or left - reacted to those events. And yet, it gathered much more attention than most of the previous ones.

Why was this specific incident last weekend in Hebron so explosive? The timing.

Ben-Gvir has a history of reacting to incidents involving soldiers and citizens in the West Bank, but he never did it as the man about to become a leading figure in the Israeli security establishment. Now, that's exactly where he is.

"I know these leftists well who come to Hebron. They provoke the soldiers, insult them, and often attack them as well," Ben-Gvir said a day after the incident, which took place last Friday. This week he condemned the decision to sentence the soldier to 10 days in military prison.

“It cannot be that anarchists curse, spit, and attack our heroic soldiers,” he said. “The warriors respond to these attacks. You can take them aside and reexamine their reaction. But send them to prison for ten days? It is unreasonable, disproportionate, and simply incorrect.”

“Our job is to support our fighters. I call on the army to think again about this punishment. This is a very bad message,” the firebrand politician urged.

His proposed role as national security minister may not include direct commanding of the army, but it's clear he will no longer be viewed as an outlawed provocateur or just a member of parliament anymore. If the national security minister publicly objects to decisions taken by commanders within the army, how safe will those commanders feel the next time they deal with soldiers acting out of line with the army's orders?

There is somewhat of a precedent. In 2016, Israeli soldier Elor Azaria shot and killed a terrorist who was already subdued to the ground. His sentence, 18 months in a military prison, provoked large-scale protests and major political involvement from right-wing politicians who opposed the verdict. The difference is that back then, all those politicians were seen as outlawed far-right radicals with no influence on the establishment. Now, they are the establishment.

Benjamin Netanyahu, the designated prime minister, waited nearly a week before saying Israel's army should be kept out of the political arena.

"The [Israeli army] is the people's army, I call on everyone, right and left, to leave it out of any political debate," he tweeted.

He may believe that, but the grueling coalition talks show very well that his power within the coalition he is forming is not as strong as he would wish. Once the new government is established, the far-right parties will wish to drag the army there in similar circumstances. Netanyahu will then find out, or maybe he already does, that returning the horses to the stable is practically impossible.