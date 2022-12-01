Israel: Likud, Religious Zionism reach coalition deal

The agreement brings Netanyahu a step closer to forming Israel's next government

Israel's Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday reached a long-awaited deal with far-right Religious Zionism head Bezalel Smotrich, bringing him closer to forming the country's next government.

The agreement between Netanyahu's Likud faction and Religious Zionism concluded negotiations over roles and areas of action within the incoming government. It also established basic guidelines, the regulation of issues of Jewish identity, education, law, settlements, and society, and detailed budget summaries.

GPO Israel's Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu (R) shakes hands with Religious Zionism head Bezalel Smotrich.

According to the deal, Religious Zionism will receive in rotation the Finance Ministry, the Immigration and Absorption Ministry, and the National Missions Ministry. In addition, a member of Religious Zionism will serve as a minister in the Defense Ministry in charge of settlements in the West Bank, acting in coordination with Netanyahu.

"This is another significant step that brings us closer to establishing a national right-wing government that will take care of all the citizens of Israel," Netanyahu said, adding, "I thank the chairman of religious Zionism for the partnership and am convinced that we will work together in fruitful cooperation for the sake of the people of Israel."

Religious Zionism will also get a deputy minister, the chairman of the Constitution, Law and Justice, and Religious Services Committee - who will lead the reform of the legal system in Israel's parliament - and the chairman of the Reforms Committee.

"We are taking another historic step today to establish a Jewish, Zionist, and national government that will restore security and governance, promote historic reform in the legal system, regulate and develop the settlement enterprise, strengthen Jewish identity in the spirit of religious Zionism, and proudly wave the flag of Zionism," touted Smotrich.

"I thank Prime Minister-designate Netanyahu for the trust. Together, we will do a lot of good for the State of Israel and work hard for all the citizens of Israel."