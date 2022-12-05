Israel: Coalition deal allows far-right party to make key appointments in West Bank

The agreement gives Bezalel Smotrich sweeping powers over Israeli settlements and daily Palestinian life

Far-right Religious Zionism party received considerable authority over the Israeli government's civilian activities in the West Bank, according to the partial coalition agreement published on Monday.

The deal reached between the incoming prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the leader of Religious Zionism Bezalel Smotrich will see the faction influencing the appointment of key officials as well the final approval of construction and demolition of the houses in a majority of the territory. The agreement, however, requires that the minister appointed to this post, which will likely be taken by Smotrich himself, will act in coordination with the next prime minister and will need his approval.

The future minister will play a key role in dealing with Palestinians and Israeli residents of West Bank settlements. In particular, he will have the power to appoint the heads of the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) and of the Israeli Civil Administration, responsible for the government's civil policy in the West Bank.

These posts are usually attributed by the Chief of Staff of the Israeli military (IDF), with the approval of the defense minister. A number of former Israeli politicians and senior IDF officers have spoken out against the deal, which gives Smotrich sweeping powers over Israeli settlements and daily Palestinian life.

Religious Zionism will also take control of the Ministry of Immigration and Absorption and the Ministry of Settlements united in the new Ministry of National Missions and the Constitutional Committee of the Knesset (Israeli parliament) and a committee in charge of the projects of infrastructure and reforms.