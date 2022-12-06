Deri walks out of Netanyahu-Smotrich meeting - report

Smotrich and Deri reportedly clashed, raising their voices, before Deri stormed out of the meeting

The head of one of Israel's ultra-Orthodox political parties, Aryeh Deri of Shas, reportedly walked out of coalition talks with prime minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu and Religious Zionism head Bezalel Smotrich on Monday.

Israel's public broadcaster Kan reported that Deri demanded that the portfolios likely to be given to his party - interior and health - not be subject to Finance Ministry budgetary oversight.

Smotrich, who is likely to be Finance Minister, reportedly expressed firm opposition to the idea, claiming that this could harm the professional work of the Finance Ministry. He continued that the budgetary department vetoed the proposal.

Deri responded that this was a violation of his agreement with Netanyahu. The report indicated that the argument between the two reached high tones.

This was reportedly the second time in a week that the ultra-Orthodox party leader clashed with Netanyahu during coalition negotiations. However, Deri is not the only one butting heads with the prime minister-designate.

Earlier on Monday, the head of the far-right Jewish Power party Itamar Ben-Gvir addressed reports that Netanyahu was "making a U-turn" on various coalition agreements.

“In recent days, I hear wavering on agreements that were already signed and agreed upon,” he said at the beginning of a Jewish Power faction meeting.

Over the weekend, reports emerged of Netanyahu slamming Ben-Gvir, saying that the controversial lawmaker "needs to calm down."