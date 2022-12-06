Netanyahu bloc set to replace Knesset speaker

The outgoing speaker announced Monday that he would convene the plenum next week to choose his replacement

Israeli prime minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu's bloc gathered enough signatures on Monday to force a vote to replace parliament speaker Mickey Levy.

Netanyahu's Likud party said that all the factions in the likely coalition signed off on replacing Levy with a member of their own right-wing bloc. The statement also noted that "significant progress has been made (on the way) to the establishment of the government."

Israel's parliament (Knesset) is comprised of 120 seats, with a majority of 61 needed to force the vote to replace the speaker. According to Levy, the request garnered 64 signatures.

He said that the "unusual" request to select a new speaker outside the government's swearing-in date was meant “to advance legislation that will allow people convicted and sentenced to conditional prison time to serve as ministers." This is seemingly a reference to Aryeh Deri, leader of the ultra-Orthodox Shas party, who will likely serve as a minister, despite being convicted of tax fraud.

Levi, a member of Prime Minister Yair Lapid's centrist Yesh Atid party, continued: “Despite the enormous pain knowing that this is the intention of the forming coalition, I will act in a stately manner and respect the will of the voter, and the plenum will be convened according to the law and the ruling of the High Court on the matter."