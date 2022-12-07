Lapid calls on Israeli protestors to ‘fight for democracy’

'We will fight for our country. It won’t happen in a day, but we’re not afraid, and we won’t be silent'

Israel’s outgoing Prime Minister Yair Lapid and his liberal Yesh Atid party on Tuesday called on people to protest against Benjamin Netanyahu’s expected incoming government led during rallies this weekend.

“We’re done being upset by the outcome of the election,” said Lapid. “We’re going to fight for our country, for the education of our children, for [Israel’s army] and its values, and for democracy.”

The call to the streets came days after Israel’s National Unity alliance – led by outgoing Defense Minister Benny Gantz – announced “The Struggle for the Character of the State” forum, in yet another manifestation of the battle against a future Netanyahu-led coalition.

Yesh Atid called on its supporters to “stop the insanity” and “fight for our country” by filling the streets on Friday and Saturday. Lapid, who is expected to take Netanyahu’s place as opposition leader, accused the Likud chief of letting go of “all that is holy and dear to the citizens of Israel to the most extreme and wild group in Israeli society.”

Last week, Netanyahu reached a long-awaited deal with far-right Religious Zionism head Bezalel Smotrich, bringing him closer to forming a right-wing religious coalition as the country's next government. Part of the coalition will seemingly include Avi Moaz, the sole member of the far-right, anti-gay Noam party and who is set to control external programming at schools.

“We will fight for our country – it won’t happen in a day, but we’re not afraid of anyone, and we won’t be silent when they are harming our soldiers and our children,” Lapid added.

Earlier this week, opposition figures met and vowed to form a “united front against the attacks on the justice system, the education system, [Israel’s army], and democracy as a whole.”

Mountain out of hills

But these calls for protests, are not as outrageous as they might be conveyed.

At the end of the day, the Israeli people democratically elected this right-wing government. Israelis are the ones who put this government in place. And it’s the opposition’s job, no matter what country you are in, to stand up to the ruling coalition, to act as a checks-and-balances system.

So it’s not taboo for the opposition parties to be calling for a united front and for protests. It’s what opposition parties in democratic countries do, they stand up for what they oppose.

However, this is the first time that Israel will be seeing a coalition that leans so right. So there is a lot of anxiety surrounding Netanyahu’s incoming government because people don’t know what to expect. And there could be more talk than actual action, but there will be people from both sides saying we should allow the government to try and get things done before criticizing so harshly.