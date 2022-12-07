'We'll make everything so that, with God's help, it will be a stable, responsible, and devoted government'

The clock is slowly ticking on the time incoming prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu has to form a government – in the meantime, another partial deal with a coalition partner was forged and new steps were taken toward controversial legislation.

Netanyahu has four days until he needs to approach Israel's President Isaac Herzog – or at least send a letter – to ask for an extension of up to 14 more days to put together his coalition and be sworn in.

"We'll make everything so that, with God's help, it will be a stable, successful, responsible, and devoted government, which will act for the benefit of all of Israel's citizens, without exceptions,” the Likud leader has said.

Meanwhile, coalition talks are trundling along, with Netanyahu reaching a partial deal with the ultra-Orthodox United Torah Judaism faction. Along with coalition talks is legislation, which lawmakers are saying must pass parliament before the government's swearing-in.

One law: To clear the way for Aryeh Deri – leader of the ultra-Orthodox Shas Party – to serve as a minister, even though he has a recent criminal conviction. Another law: To give wider authority to far-right leader Itamar Ben Gvir, beyond those usually given to the minister in charge of the police.

Two controversial laws that are already raising opposition hackles, even before the government takes office.