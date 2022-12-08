UTJ demanding law monopolizing prayer at Western Wall - report

'The change that UTJ is demanding is nothing short of a revolution and threatens Israel’s democratic nature'

Israel's ultra-Orthodox United Torah Judaism party has reportedly demanded during coalition negotiations with prime minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu that all mixed-gender prayer be forbidden at the Western Wall.

Army Radio reported on Thursday that the party wants to enact "significant measures of deterrence" to prevent people from "desecrating the holy place" - meaning praying "according to the custom of the Chief Rabbinate."

The law would bar groups such as Women of the Wall from praying at the holy Jewish site, including in the egalitarian section, as the law does not consider the area to be an officially separated space.

Yonatan Sindel/Flash90 Members of the Women of the Wall, Conservative and Reform Movement hold Rosh Chodesh prayer at the Western Wall in Jerusalem.

At the start of every Hebrew month, known as "Rosh Chodesh," the Women of the Wall hold prayer services in the women's section of the Western Wall. They frequently face backlash, and even clash with other people praying at the site, prayer that Jewish Orthodoxy limits for men, including reading from a Torah scroll and the use of items such as tefillin and tallit.

According to Rachel Stomel of the Center for Women's Justice, a previously proposed law sought to criminalize women’s use of tefillin at the Western Wall with a seven-year prison sentence. "Today, their agenda is the same but their language is less blatant," she told i24NEWS, "using vague phrases like 'significant steps to deter behavior' instead of 'criminalization' and 'prison.'"

Women of the Wall called the ultra-Orthodox party's demand "a disgrace to the future Israeli government and a disgrace to the entire State of Israel."

Hadas Parush/Flash90 Members of the Women of the Wall movement hold Rosh Hodesh prayers as thousands of ultra-Orthodox women protest against them at the Western Wall in Jerusalem.

"This measure would result in the exclusion of millions of Jews from the Western Wall by the State of Israel and the explicit declaration that they are not welcome in the Jewish state," the organization continued. "We call on Prime Minister-elect Netanyahu to reject this shameful demand from United Torah Judaism. Women of the Wall will continue to pray according to our custom at the Western Wall as we have been doing every month for 34 years."

Stomel told i24NEWS that, "UTJ’s demands will harm much more than Women of the Wall."

"If accepted, these demands would designate areas in Israel that are ruled by religious - as opposed to civil - law," she continued. "This is unprecedented and has far-reaching consequences."

"The change that UTJ is demanding is nothing short of a revolution and threatens Israel’s democratic nature. Anyone who cares about women’s rights and the future of Israel’s democracy should be paying attention and speaking out against this."