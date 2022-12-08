Special interview: Dershowitz slams Ben-Gvir’s open-fire plan

'It’s just basically wrong,' says the American lawyer

Prominent American lawyer Alan Dershowitz in a special interview with i24NEWS on Thursday criticized the controversial initiative by far-right Israeli lawmaker Itamar Ben-Gvir to change the rules of engagement for Israeli soldiers.

Ben-Gvir, who is likely to become Israel’s national security minister following his party’s coalition agreement with incoming prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, is pushing for open-fire regulations to be relaxed to allow them to shoot anyone representing a "potential threat," including those holding stones or Molotov cocktails.

Speaking to Army Radio last week, the firebrand politician said that “whoever throws a Molotov cocktail needs to be shot,” adding that a” stone is murderous” too.

“If Ben-Gvir’s rule ever came into effect, Israel would be indicted and convicted, and its soldiers would be indicted and convicted by the international court for applying a different set of standards and principles based on race and ethnicity. Very few people can defend that argument, I can certainly not defend that argument,” Dershowitz told i24NEWS.

“It’s just basically wrong,” he stressed, echoing fears of Israel's left-wing politicians that the initiative will be used mostly against Palestinians attacking Israeli soldiers, as the number of such attacks has risen in recent months.

The current open-fire rules in Israel are strict, stipulating that there must be a clear and immediate danger to the officer before they can shoot. Ben-Gvir’s initiatives seem to put out even his allies. Last week, reports emerged claiming that Netanyahu said during "closed conversations" that Ben-Gvir "needs to calm down."