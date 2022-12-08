Analysis: Netanyahu's argument that could boomerang in int'l courts

The charge that Israel is annexing the West Bank looks set to go before the International Court of Justice

It started in the trailer. And then trailed through much of Israeli prime minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu’s 90-minute-long interview with Canadian public intellectual Jordan Peterson.

An argument about the justification for Israel’s existence that some of Israel’s fans might find appealing. But that holds great peril for Israel - especially in international courts.

"They took over my apartment - a long time ago," Netanyahu said to Peterson in an excerpt in the trailer, likening the Land of Israel to an apartment.

"The guys who took over, [who] basically kicked me out, were kicked out themselves. The apartment was laid barren. Decades and maybe centuries later, I come back to this barren mess, this ruin, and I build it up back. And I not only improve it - my ownership based on improvement - but that nobody else did anything with it."

By Netanyahu’s telling, the argument is not a new one for him; he’s set it out in more than one of his books. The argument is also not new to pro-Israel public diplomacy, with a related argument playing out at least as far back as the book “From Time Immemorial” by Joan Peters in 1984.

The line of reasoning? Arabs do not deserve sovereignty in the Land of Israel because they did not densely populate it and did not develop its economy, unlike the Jews of both antiquity and modernity. As Netanyahu says, at one point, Arabs founded only one town, Ramle, while Jews in the land built extensively during periods of Jewish dominance.

Not only do Jews have a historical claim to the land (based on Jewish dominance in antiquity and the ongoing centrality of the land even during millennia of exile). But, according to Netanyahu, the Jewish claim is buttressed by what is argued as Jewish productivity on the land - in contrast to Arabs and others.

Netanyahu’s arguments play to the stronger element in Israel’s image: the hardiness and inventiveness that built the kibbutzim (Israeli collective settlements) and topped it off with the “start-up nation.” It’s also true that, as Peterson noted, common law countries do have principles in their property law of adverse possession that reward those who possess and then develop the land.

But the pluses stop there. And give way to real dangers for Israel. Put aside what historians might say. (Are Netanyahu’s claims about Palestinians true?) Put aside also the troubling acoustics. (Is an argument effective to swing voters in this conflict if it could be seen as condescending to Palestinians—and as playing on stereotypes about Arabs?)

The real danger is legal. The charge that Israel is annexing the West Bank looks set to go before the International Court of Justice. The International Criminal Court could well take up the issue of West Bank settlements. And Netanyahu’s argument is not in line with international law - and with Israel’s own arguments.

In international law forums, Israel argues that its presence in the West Bank is not an annexation. That the territory of the West Bank is under effective Israeli control but is not part of sovereign Israel. That Israel’s claim to the territory does not extend that far.

Opponents in international forums will claim—and have long claimed—that Israel has different motives. That the real motive in the West Bank is to exert permanent - or at least indefinite - control. And, here, Netanyahu’s argument fits right into the Israeli opponents’ briefs.

Opponents of Israel in these forums could point to Netanyahu’s comments to Peterson (and not only to him) as a window into Israeli thinking. That what Israel thinks deep down (what its past and soon-to-be-again prime minister thinks!) is that Israel can, and should, adversely take territory (the West Bank), improve it (with settlements), and then keep it. That Israel’s denial it’s engaged in annexation belies the real, underlying motives.

The truth, of course, is more complicated. The propriety of Israel’s presence in the West Bank has been debated in Israel extensively for decades. Different segments of the population have very different views.

And it may be that for all the ascendancy of the Israeli right, a push for peace by Palestinians seen as real and sincere could swing Israeli voters. And prove, in retrospect, that for all the talk of religion and nationalism, Israel's presence in the West Bank was really based on (in)security all along. On holding the West Bank until it could be handed over to an authority that would govern it without using the territory as a base for attacking Israel.

If that’s true, it shows, even more, the importance of Israel’s being able to argue credibly against claims it’s engaged in annexation, and not creating its own goals for that case by putting out arguments that flow against it. Even with its best arguments (and especially given moves set to be made by the incoming government), Israel faces an uphill fight in international courts - let alone if its incoming prime minister makes the lawyers’ fight much harder.