Israel police chief: 'Political winds will not penetrate' the force

'We will stand guard in order to ensure that the Israel Police... independence will not be compromised'

Israel’s Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai on Friday sent a letter to his officers assuring them that he would now allow politics to influence the operations of his force, as far-right lawmaker Itamar Ben-Gvir is expected to soon be granted authority over cops.

“The political winds will not penetrate the Israel Police as they have not penetrated until today,” Shabtai wrote.

The incoming government, led by prime minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu, is set to pass legislation that will expand Ben-Gvir’s authority over the police force as the next national security minister.

“We will stand guard in order to ensure that the Israel Police continues to be strong and that its independence will not be compromised,” Shabtai urged, adding: “This is our duty as police officers. This is my personal duty as commissioner of the Israel Police, and I intend to fulfill it.”

The legislation, submitted by Ben-Gvir, will give the national security minister far more authority over cops than ever before in the Jewish state. The new ministry that he is expected to head will also control Israel’s Border Police in the West Bank, which currently answers to the military.

Upon learning of the bill, Shabtai said he would not become “anyone’s puppet.”

But his letter was sent hours after the commissioner attended the bat mitzvah (a coming-of-age ritual in Judaism) for one of Ben-Gvir’s daughters, leading to some criticism, including from within his own police force.