Analysis: Netanyahu has 10 more days to form a government

Israeli Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu’s 28-day period to form a government is ending – with great expectations giving way to daily puffs of drama, but without a government yet in place.

Netanyahu has now moved onto the extension he received from President Isaac Herzog - 10 days to iron out the details, and get a government sewn up. A key agenda item in the next 10 days and beyond will be placating far-right politician Itamar Ben-Gvir, leader of the Jewish Power Party, who is slated to be National Security Minister.

Ben-Gvir wants the post, but the attorney general is likely to put obstacles in the way of legislation that would give Ben-Gvir the wider powers he wants over Israel's police. The politician is not happy.

"I'm among those who feel that in a democracy a minister is the one who needs to dictate policy. I took on the burden, and I want to go into a very complicated ministry in order to restore security for Israel's citizens," he said on Friday.

Then there's the election of a new Parliament Speaker. A vote is set to take place Monday, and so far, the emerging coalition has not announced its candidate.

That's no accident. Netanyahu needs to tamp down potential irritation in his ranks. Members of his Likud Party are said to be unhappy with their roles in the future government. So Netanyahu is keeping his cards close to his chest.

Still, for all the puffs of drama, the expectation in Israel is that this government will be announced by the December 21 deadline, and sworn in thereafter. But the different interests of the various actors will linger. Israel may no longer be in political stalemate, but that doesn't mean normal politics go away.