Israeli parliament to appoint new speaker amid coalition talks

Move would allow for a quicker vote on a number of bills to change and expand power for certain ministers

Israel's incoming government’s first legislative agenda is to be launched on Monday with the changing of the parliamentary speaker.

The transition from Yair Lapid’s coalition government to Benjamin Netanyahu’s administration officially begins as the first major role is being swapped from Yesh Atid party member Mickey Levy to Likud’s Yariv Levin.

Such a move would allow for a quicker vote on a number of bills to change and in some cases expand power for certain ministerial positions. It would also confirm appointments in the right-wing and religious coalition led by Netanyahu.

Levin, one of the closest associates of the incoming prime minister, will be appointed as an interim speaker as he is expected to take on a ministerial role once the government is sworn in. Preliminary voting is also expected to start today on three controversial bills: to expend powers held by the newly formed national security minister, earmarked to far-right parliamentarian Itamar Ben-Gvir; to transfer powers over the running of the West Bank to ultra-national Religious Zionism, led by Bezalel Smotrich; and to allow the ultra-Orthodox Shas leader Aryeh Deri to serve in the cabinet despite his criminal conviction for tax evasion.

All three politicians are partners of Netanyahu’s right-wing Likud, which despite being the main party has less than half of the portfolios in the coalition. It demonstrates that allied factions will have considerable power to put pressure on Likud, which is one of the reasons why coalition talks have already taken over a month, with Netanyahu having had to ask Israel’s President Isaac Herzog for extension.

The complexity of the coalition, which on paper looked very homogenic and united behind Netanyahu, becomes evident as the deadline for formation nears. Many senior Likud members are waiting to be appointed to important positions with several key portfolios still vacant.

One of them is the position of defense minister, which Netanyahu is apparently saving for a Likud member instead of giving it to Religious Zionism leader Smotrich. The education minister's position also remains under question as Netanyahu's recent decision to give far-right Noam party chairman Avi Maoz some educational powers has already caused public outrage.