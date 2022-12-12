Filibuster threat delays Knesset speaker vote amid protests

Netanyahu hoped to temporarily replace Yesh Atid's Mickey Levy with a member of his own party

Threats from Israel's outgoing government to filibuster on Monday had prime minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party agree to postpone the vote for the Knesset speaker to the next day.

Netanyahu hoped to temporarily replace Yesh Atid's Mickey Levy with a member of his own party, Yariv Levin, on Monday. However, the vote is now set for Tuesday, provided there are no filibuster attempts then as well.

The Knesset speaker controls the settings of the legislative agenda, which is important for the incoming coalition as they hope to make changes and pass specific laws before a new government is sworn in.

One of the matters the coalition hopes to address is changing a Basic Law to allow the leader of the ultra-Orthodox Shas party, Aryeh Deri, to become a minister, despite his criminal convictions.

Outside the Knesset building, demonstrators protested against what they called an "illegitimate government."

According to the protestors, it has nothing to do with political affiliation but rather the incoming government operating via back-door deals instead of something up-front and legitimate.

i24NEWS Protests held outside the Knesset building, December 12, 2022.

The protestors also spoke against the intended amendment to allow Deri to be a minister. They argued that, by getting rid of a Basic Law, the government would abolish what the State of Israel is built on.

Deri claims, however, that the law is vague. He argues that because he was technically given a suspended sentence, it doesn't count as part of Article 6, and he can be a minister.