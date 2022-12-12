UTJ demands no energy generation on Shabbat - report

'Any final agreement will preserve the status quo in matters of religion and state,' says the Likud party

The United Torah Judaism party's coalition demands while negotiating with prime minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly include ending electricity generation on Shabbat, according to Monday Israeli media reports.

Israel's Channel 12 news detailed the demands made by the ultra-Orthodox party on Monday night. Shortly after publication, officials within Netanyahu's right-wing Likud party noted: "The published list is a list of demands of Torah Judaism and something that the Likud agreed to."

"Any final agreement will preserve the status quo in matters of religion and state."

One of the far-reaching demands asks to include a representative from the Chief Rabbinate, the supreme rabbinic authority for Judaism in Israel, in any panel weighing permits for work on Shabbat, the Jewish day of rest.

Current Israeli law requires employers to request permits from the Labor Ministry to employ Jews on Shabbat, which lasts from sundown on Friday until nightfall on Saturday.

Another clause in the reported demands included barring electricity production during Shabbat. However, the Likud party reportedly said it does not agree to this clause, along with several others.

The United Torah Judaism party also reportedly asked for more gender-segregated beaches and additional public transportation discounts in predominantly ultra-Orthodox cities.

Other demands included affirmative action for the ultra-Orthodox when applying for jobs in government companies and more religious studies in secular schools.