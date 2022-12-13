Israel: Yariv Levin appointed interim Knesset speaker

'I hope this parliament will strengthen its position, a position that has been weakened recently.'

Likud lawmaker Yariv Levin is taking temporary control of the speaker's podium at Israel's parliament, the Knesset, following a unanimous vote in his favor Tuesday.

The current coalition set to become the opposition following the government handover did not participate in the vote with the motion passing 64-0.

"I hope this parliament will strengthen its position, a position that has been weakened recently. I also hope that we will be able to deliver our promise for stronger governance," Levin said after his appointment.

The vote was postponed until Tuesday following an agreement between the outgoing government and the incoming right-wing religious bloc. It was held up by disagreements over the schedule and fears of the filibuster.

Levin replaces the current speaker who controls the legislative agenda of the body. He is expected to take on a ministerial role when the new government is sworn in.

In a final address, outgoing speaker MK Mickey Levy wished Levin good luck and expressed hope that he will "know how to safeguard the checks and balances in order to maintain the dignity of the legislative authority."

A new speaker is a key prerequisite for Likud leader Benjamin Netanyahu to push through a number of controversial bills that will pave the way for the incoming government.