Israeli MKs move to repeal 2005 Disengagement Law

In one of the first major tests of Israel's incoming right-wing coalition, 44 lawmakers have so far signed on to a bill to repeal the 2005 Disengagement Law that would allow for Israelis to again legally reside in Homesh and other settlements.

The bill was introduced by Religious Zionism MK Orit Strock and Likud MK Yuli Edelstein and with the backing of the head of the Samaria Council Yossi Dagan.

"64 mandates elected us to govern and restore security to the State of Israel. The first step to change the perception starts here," said Edelstein, former speaker of Israel's parliament (the Knesset) and chairman of the Homesh lobby in the legislative body.

"We gave up territories and we received missiles. If we give up the Disengagement Law, we will get life," he added.

Incoming Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu was one of the initiators of the bill in the previous Knesset as the leader of the opposition. The latest bill was introduced for the seventh Knesset in a row.

The 2005 Disengagement Law resulted in the evacuation and demolition of four settlements in the West Bank and all Israeli settlements in the Gaza Strip. The law forbids Israelis to settle in these places without authorization. Its repeal would allow for the eventual resettlement of these communities without restrictions.

"This is the time when the law will be passed. We will not wait any longer. The time has come. The public expects it," Dagan said.

"The public's soul has been torn apart by the move, which year after year turns out to be an even more tragic mistake than it was. It has come It's time to correct the injustice and folly to cancel the law to cancel the Disengagement Law from Northern Samaria (the West Bank), to return home."