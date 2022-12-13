Netanyahu: Israel's religious status quo will continue

Netanyahu says: 'I want to reassure you - there is and will be electricity on Shabbat'

Israel's prime minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu told the parliament on Tuesday that the country's religious status quo would remain the same after fear arose regarding reported demands from an ultra-Orthodox party.

While speaking in the Knesset plenum, Netanyahu reassured that Israel would not be governed by Jewish law - halacha - and instead "be a state where we will take care of all Israeli citizens without exception."

Netanyahu refuted a Channel 12 report that emerged on Monday claiming that the ultra-Orthodox United Torah Judaism party made sweeping religious demands during coalition negotiations.

These requests included, among others, barring energy generation on the Jewish rest day of Shabbat, additional public transportation discounts in predominantly ultra-Orthodox cities and more gender-segregated beaches.

"I want to reassure you - there is and will be electricity on Shabbat, there are and will be bathing beaches for everyone," Netanyahu said, adding that "a person will live by his faith."

"We were elected to lead in the way of the national right and the way of the liberal right - and that's what we will do."

The Likud leader accused the incoming opposition of "spreading lies and intimidation" and asked the politicians to "accept the people's decision." He added: "The whole attempt to divide and invent data is fundamentally wrong."

This came during the session that replaced Yesh Atid's Mickey Levy as Knesset Speaker, with Likud lawmaker Yariv Levin temporarily taking over. Levin taking over as speaker allows specific items to be placed on the agenda without hurdles needed to form Netanyahu's coalition.