Israel's ex-police chief: Ben-Gvir 'a tremendous danger'

'I would not agree to be the commissioner for a political figure,' says Roni Alsheich

Former Israeli Police Commissioner Roni Alsheich said in an interview published Wednesday that far-right lawmaker Itamar Ben-Gvir is "a tremendous danger to personal security."

This comes a day after a bill was advanced to give the country's national security minister - a role expected to go to the Jewish Power leader - expanded authority usually meant for the police. The bill, however, still needs to be approved by a parliamentary committee and pass three additional readings to become law.

While speaking with Israel's Yediot Ahronot, Alsheich - who served from 2015 to 2018 - said that he "would have resigned" if the law had been implemented during his tenure. "I would not agree to be the commissioner for a political figure."

"I know what the bill says, and the danger is very simple. I can guarantee that the outcome for personal security will be the opposite (of what is intended)."

The former commissioner said that Ben-Gvir "doesn't understand how this is done." He continued: “He thinks this is how safety is restored, but he has no clue.”

Alsheich then noted that his statements were not rooted in politics, describing himself as "a right-wing person" before adding: "But, obviously, I didn't choose him."

He said he was "anxious" for Israel's fate, noting that he has grandchildren in the country and that everyday activities will be impacted by Ben-Gvir wielding this power.

"When the law enforcement system is subject to external political interference, then my trust - and that of many of the citizens - will drop dramatically."

"And when it drops," he warned, "we will encounter anarchy."