Israel: Netanyahu scrambles to form coalition as mandate deadline nears

Far-right leaders Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich want more powers over West Bank policies and the police force

Israel's incoming prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday was still working on finalizing coalition agreements with six days to go until the mandate given to him by President Isaac Herzog to form a government expires.

The Likud leader currently has partial agreements with his coalition partners on important issues such as who will assume ministerial roles. However, a sticking point is the demand by far-right Jewish Power party leader Itamar Ben-Gvir to be made deputy head of the Ministerial Committee for Legislation, giving him veto power over bills.

Ben-Gvir also wants more control over the police. A contentious committee hearing was held on Tuesday on the controversial bill to give Ben-Gvir more powers. Police Commissioner Yaakov Shabtai said that "drastic, dramatic changes need to be made with caution." Critics of the bill say that it could lead to corruption and abuses.

For his part, Ben-Gvir said that the change is needed, particularly in light of several high-profile police failures in recent years. He said at the hearing that a minister has the "obligation" to question certain law enforcement policies.

The Knesset's (Israel's parliament) legal adviser has voiced concern over another bill on Tuesday that would see Religious Zionism head Bezalel Smotrich having a "junior minister" position in the Defense Ministry. If the law passes, Smotrich would have authority over West Bank policies including building projects in settlements of Area C which is under Israeli control. The legal opinion submitted by Gur Blai recommended that the bill be changed to avoid being scrapped by the High Court of Justice due to a violation of one of the country's Basic Laws.

Netanyahu got a 10-day mandate extension from Herzog and is able to get up to 14 days so there is a possibility that he will request the extra four days which would push the deadline out from this coming Wednesday to a week from Sunday and then a few days after that when the government needs to be sworn in.